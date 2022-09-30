Clear
Angels’ Ohtani has no-hitter through 6 innings vs Athletics

By AP News
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani has a no-hitter through six innings Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The two-way superstar from Japan and reigning AL MVP has thrown 72 pitches and struck out eight. The Angels lead 4-0.

Ohtani also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single in the first.

The right-hander has faced the minimum through six innings. He issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 17 batters in order. After walking Kemp, Ohtani struck out Vimael Machín and got Sean Murphy to ground into a double play.

Ohtani was trying for the Angels’ second no-hitter of the season. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers did it against Tampa Bay on May 10.

There have been two other no-hitters this season, with five New York Mets pitchers combining against Philadelphia on April 29, and three Houston Astros hurlers against the New York Yankees on June 25.

