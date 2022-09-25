Twins and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (66-86, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (74-78, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -112, Angels -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Minnesota is 74-78 overall and 44-33 in home games. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 66-86 record overall and a 32-45 record on the road. The Angels have a 22-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight home runs, 47 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .313 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-38 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .273 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-43 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press