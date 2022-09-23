Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Padres

San Diego Padres (83-67, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-86, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -160, Rockies +135; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres looking to end a five-game home losing streak.

Colorado is 40-38 at home and 64-86 overall. The Rockies have a 40-23 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has an 83-67 record overall and a 43-35 record in road games. The Padres have gone 56-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 60 extra base hits (28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs). Ryan McMahon is 10-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Jose Azocar is 9-for-21 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press