Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez departs with back tightness

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez left Thursday’s game at Oakland because of lower back tightness.

Rodríguez doubled and scored in the top of the first. The center fielder walked off the field slowly with a trainer in the bottom of the inning.

Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left.

Rodríguez recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue. The front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year is batting .280 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 129 games.

Seattle is trying to avoid a three-game sweep against the last-place Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 