Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 39-31 in home games and 82-66 overall. The Padres have a 47-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 36-35 on the road and 87-62 overall. The Cardinals are 48-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .322 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 76 walks and 112 RBI. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press