Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is 30-42 in home games and 63-84 overall. The Rangers are eighth in the majors with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles is 31-42 in road games and 65-83 overall. The Angels have a 16-25 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Rangers hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 21 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .242 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 17-for-42 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .272 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Solak: day-to-day (foot), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press