Angels try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (64-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-83, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -118, Rangers -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Texas Rangers looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Texas has gone 30-41 at home and 63-83 overall. The Rangers are third in the AL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has a 30-42 record on the road and a 64-83 record overall. The Angels have a 48-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .270 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Solak: day-to-day (foot), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press