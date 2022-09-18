Angels bring 2-0 series lead over Mariners into game 3

Seattle Mariners (80-64, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-82, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Angels -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 2-0.

Los Angeles has a 63-82 record overall and a 33-40 record at home. The Angels have gone 22-60 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle has a 41-32 record on the road and an 80-64 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the 18th time this season. The Angels are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, six triples, 34 home runs and 89 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-36 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 9-for-29 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press