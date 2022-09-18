Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona has a 68-77 record overall and a 39-38 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 34-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego has an 80-66 record overall and a 42-35 record on the road. The Padres have a 37-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Padres are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs while hitting .235 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .296 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press