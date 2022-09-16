Diamondbacks face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (78-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-14, 4.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -181, Diamondbacks +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 39-36 record in home games and a 68-75 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 40-35 record on the road and a 78-66 record overall. The Padres have a 44-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Padres are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-31 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .207 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press