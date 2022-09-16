Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 61-82 record overall and a 31-40 record in home games. The Angels have gone 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has gone 41-30 on the road and 80-62 overall. The Mariners have a 36-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-35 with two doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .275 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 17-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press