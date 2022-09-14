Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rangers bring 1-0 series lead over Athletics into game 2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (51-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (62-80, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.39 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -164, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Texas is 62-80 overall and 30-40 in home games. The Rangers are 40-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 51-91 record overall and a 28-42 record in road games. The Athletics have a 36-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 6-for-24 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 22 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .234 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 