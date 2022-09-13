Athletics visit the Rangers to begin 2-game series

Oakland Athletics (51-90, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (61-80, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -152, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics to begin a two-game series.

Texas has a 29-40 record at home and a 61-80 record overall. The Rangers have a 39-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland is 51-90 overall and 28-41 in road games. The Athletics have a 36-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs while hitting .245 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 13-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 32 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 14-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press