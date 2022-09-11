Vaughn leads White Sox against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (72-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-90, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-7, 2.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics after Andrew Vaughn’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Oakland is 50-90 overall and 22-49 at home. The Athletics have a 12-22 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 72-68 record overall and a 38-32 record in road games. The White Sox have a 56-33 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 31 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Vaughn leads the White Sox with 15 home runs while slugging .454. Elvis Andrus is 16-for-45 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .208 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .301 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press