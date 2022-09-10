Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-7, 2.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (6-8, 3.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 94-42 overall and 45-25 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .297 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 33 home runs while slugging .563. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .211 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (knee), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press