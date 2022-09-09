White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada’s 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics after Yoan Moncada had five hits on Thursday in a 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Oakland is 22-47 in home games and 50-88 overall. The Athletics have gone 18-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 70-68 overall and 36-32 in road games. The White Sox have a 56-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 28 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press