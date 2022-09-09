Clear
Giants take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (65-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -154, Cubs +132

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop their four-game skid with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 57-80 overall and 29-40 at home. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

San Francisco has a 28-40 record on the road and a 65-72 record overall. The Giants have a 39-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 22 home runs while slugging .522. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .267 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

