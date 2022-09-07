Padres and Diamondbacks play with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (75-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (12-7, 3.26 ERA, .97 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -212, Diamondbacks +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 36-29 record at home and a 75-62 record overall. The Padres have a 53-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 28-36 record on the road and a 65-70 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.18.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 26 home runs, 52 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .300 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 8-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 32 home runs while slugging .485. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-34 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .219 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

