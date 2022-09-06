Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 47-18 record in home games and a 92-42 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 68-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 28-36 on the road and 65-68 overall. The Giants have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .318.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks fourth on the Dodgers with a .320 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 61 walks and 84 RBI. Justin Turner is 13-for-26 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 RBI for the Giants. Lewis Brinson is 4-for-11 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press