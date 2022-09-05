Giants take win streak into game against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (64-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Giants +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 92-41 record overall and a 47-17 record at home. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.86 ERA, which leads the NL.

San Francisco has a 64-68 record overall and a 27-36 record on the road. The Giants are 39-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 10-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is fifth on the Dodgers with a .319 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 82 RBI. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .263 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-23 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press