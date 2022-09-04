Clear
Yankees’ Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain

By AP News
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but manager Aaron Boone said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury.

Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York.

Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

The 28-year-old Benintendi was an All-Star this season with Kansas City, then was traded to the Yankees in late July. He got off to a slow start with New York, but recently had been more productive at the plate.

Benintendi is hitting .304 overall with 51 RBIs. He is batting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

