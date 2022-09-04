Giants try to sweep series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (73-60, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Giants will sweep the series with a win.

San Francisco has gone 36-32 at home and 63-68 overall. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 73-60 overall and 34-30 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 21 home runs while slugging .525. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-36 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs while hitting .215 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-29 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press