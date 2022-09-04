Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels and Astros meet, winner takes 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (85-48, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-4, 5.77 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -166, Angels +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 29-38 in home games and 58-75 overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Houston has an 85-48 record overall and a 42-28 record in road games. Astros hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 10-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, six triples and 30 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 14-for-47 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .294 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 64 walks and 80 RBI. Jose Altuve is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 