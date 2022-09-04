Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

White Sox ace Cease loses bid for no-hitter in 9th

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

White Sox ace Cease loses bid for no-hitter in 9th

Photo Icon View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night.

After Arraez’s hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career nine-inning complete game in Chicago’s 13-0 victory.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s first two baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.

Jake Cave hit a liner right at first baseman José Abreu for the final out of the Minnesota eighth.

The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 