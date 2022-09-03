Clear
Athletics aim to end slide in matchup with the Orioles

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (49-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (2-6, 5.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (4-2, 4.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -225, Athletics +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 70-61 overall and 38-24 in home games. The Orioles have a 29-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 27-40 record on the road and a 49-84 record overall. The Athletics have gone 12-21 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 29 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .445. Tony Kemp is 10-for-39 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .199 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

