Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 28-37 in home games and 57-74 overall. The Angels have gone 37-20 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has a 41-27 record on the road and an 84-47 record overall. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.03.

The matchup Friday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 56 extra base hits (20 doubles, six triples and 30 home runs). Mike Trout is 10-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 84 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press