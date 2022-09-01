Mets take on the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (83-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Mets +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

New York has an 83-48 record overall and a 44-21 record at home. The Mets are 36-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 45-23 in road games and 90-39 overall. The Dodgers have a 69-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 31 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 29 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 70 RBI while hitting .281 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-46 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press