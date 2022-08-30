Mets play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-47, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Mets +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

New York is 43-20 at home and 82-47 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-22 record in road games and an 89-38 record overall. The Dodgers are 69-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 85 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 28 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .281 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .305 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press