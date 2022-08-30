Giants host the Padres on home losing streak

San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Giants +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

San Francisco has a 34-30 record in home games and a 61-65 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.98.

San Diego is 70-59 overall and 36-31 in road games. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 18 home runs while slugging .495. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press