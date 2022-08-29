Clear
Angels host the Yankees on home losing streak

By AP News

New York Yankees (78-50, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-73, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -184, Angels +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles has a 26-36 record in home games and a 55-73 record overall. The Angels have hit 145 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

New York is 33-30 on the road and 78-50 overall. The Yankees have hit 200 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .265 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 19 doubles, six triples and 28 home runs. David Fletcher is 13-for-46 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .302 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 22 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 11-for-38 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Yankees: Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

