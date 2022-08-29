Clear
Machado leads Padres against the Giants after 4-hit outing

By AP News

San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Padres +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants after Manny Machado had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 34-29 record in home games and a 61-65 record overall. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 35-31 record on the road and a 70-59 record overall. The Padres are 50-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada ranks fifth on the Giants with a .256 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI. Brandon Crawford is 9-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Machado leads the Padres with a .304 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 81 RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is 12-for-35 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .190 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

