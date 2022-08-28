Clear
Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

By AP News

New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Oakland Athletics leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 47-81 record overall and a 21-44 record at home. The Athletics have gone 12-21 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 78-49 record overall and a 33-29 record in road games. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.29.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .254 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 49 home runs, 74 walks and 109 RBI while hitting .295 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

