Padres bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Royals

San Diego Padres (70-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-77, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Royals +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 31-37 record at home and a 51-77 record overall. The Royals have a 37-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 35-30 record on the road and a 70-58 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 21 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs while hitting .254 for the Royals. Michael Massey is 5-for-31 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto is fourth on the Padres with 45 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .192 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press