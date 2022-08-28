Twins take on the Giants after Correa’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (61-64, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Twins: Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -118, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants after Carlos Correa had four hits on Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Giants.

Minnesota has a 37-28 record at home and a 64-61 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

San Francisco has a 27-35 record on the road and a 61-64 record overall. The Giants have hit 142 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .319 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 8-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles and 18 home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 8-for-27 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press