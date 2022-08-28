Angels aim to sweep series against the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (54-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-57, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -236, Angels +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 68-57 record overall and a 36-27 record at home. The Blue Jays have hit 152 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 28-37 on the road and 54-73 overall. The Angels are 22-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-44 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 19 doubles, six triples and 27 home runs while hitting .260 for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez is 12-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press