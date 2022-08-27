Yankees try to extend win streak, play the Athletics

New York Yankees (78-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-81, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (2-6, 6.41 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -244, Athletics +199; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 20-44 at home and 46-81 overall. The Athletics have a 31-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York is 78-48 overall and 33-28 on the road. The Yankees have hit 200 total home runs to lead the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has a .254 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 49 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press