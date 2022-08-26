Clear
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 31-35 record in home games and a 51-75 record overall. The Royals have a 31-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 33-30 record on the road and a 68-58 record overall. The Padres are 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 home runs, 22 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .252 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 23 home runs while slugging .481. Josh Bell is 5-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .179 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

