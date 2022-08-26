Yankees bring win streak into game against the Athletics

New York Yankees (77-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-0, 1.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -234, Athletics +192; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 46-80 record overall and a 20-43 record at home. The Athletics have gone 19-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 32-28 record in road games and a 77-48 record overall. The Yankees have a 34-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 48 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press