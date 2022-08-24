Angels bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels (52-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mike Mayers (1-0, 5.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -274, Angels +223; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to end their four-game slide with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 40-23 record at home and a 67-55 record overall. The Rays have a 33-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 52-71 record overall and a 26-35 record on the road. The Angels have a 34-19 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 46 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-14 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .265 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs. David Fletcher is 12-for-38 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .260 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press