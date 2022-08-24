Giants look to sweep 2-game series against the Tigers

San Francisco Giants (61-61, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-77, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-6, 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -166, Tigers +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 27-35 record in home games and a 47-77 record overall. The Tigers are 8-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 61-61 overall and 27-32 on the road. The Giants are 38-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .370. Kerry Carpenter is 6-for-20 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 10-for-24 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press