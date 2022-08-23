Marlins meet the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (53-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-78, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (3-7, 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -140, Athletics +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 45-78 overall and 19-41 at home. The Athletics have a 26-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 53-69 overall and 28-36 in road games. The Marlins have a 22-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 7-for-36 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has a .236 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 18 doubles and 15 home runs. Jon Berti is 7-for-32 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press