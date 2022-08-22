Rays host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (52-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -217, Angels +179; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to start a four-game series.

Tampa Bay is 38-23 at home and 65-55 overall. The Rays have a 32-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 26-33 on the road and 52-69 overall. The Angels have a 10-20 record in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven home runs, 62 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 9-for-24 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press