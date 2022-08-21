Clear
99.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels’ Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game.

The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 