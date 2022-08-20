Tigers take home losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (52-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -157, Tigers +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a five-game home losing streak.

Detroit has a 45-76 record overall and a 25-34 record in home games. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 26-31 on the road and 52-67 overall. The Angels are 34-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .225 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 9-for-34 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 27 home runs while slugging .515. David Fletcher is 14-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .220 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Angels: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (thumb), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press