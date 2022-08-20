Giants look to break 3-game losing streak, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (59-60, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 6.39 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -174, Rockies +147; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into the matchup against the Colorado Rockies as losers of three in a row.

Colorado has a 34-30 record at home and a 52-69 record overall. The Rockies are 24-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 25-31 record in road games and a 59-60 record overall. The Giants are 34-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 11th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 9-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .266 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-31 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (leg), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press