Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (66-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to stop their six-game home losing streak.

Oakland has gone 17-40 in home games and 43-77 overall. The Athletics are 29-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 66-54 record overall and a 35-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 30-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Vimael Machin is 9-for-28 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press