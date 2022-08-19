At FIU, the process of grieving Luke Knox is just beginning View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International returned to the practice field Friday, its process of grieving teammate Luke Knox just beginning. Knox died Wednesday night in a Miami hospital after being found unresponsive in his dorm room. The team did not practice Thursday while dealing with the news. FIU coach Mike MacIntyre says he will let players decide how best to honor Knox this season. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer