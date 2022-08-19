Clear
At FIU, the process of grieving Luke Knox is just beginning

By AP News
FILE -Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Ole Miss before joining the Panthers, has died, the university said. Knox died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though early Thursday that police "do not suspect foul play."

At FIU, the process of grieving Luke Knox is just beginning

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International returned to the practice field Friday, its process of grieving teammate Luke Knox just beginning. Knox died Wednesday night in a Miami hospital after being found unresponsive in his dorm room. The team did not practice Thursday while dealing with the news. FIU coach Mike MacIntyre says he will let players decide how best to honor Knox this season. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

