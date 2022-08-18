Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Brewers into game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-54, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA, .92 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 30-24 in home games and 62-54 overall. The Brewers have a 34-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has an 81-35 record overall and a 41-20 record in road games. The Dodgers are 34-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 24 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-41 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press