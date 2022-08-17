Mostly Clear
Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

By AP News
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen’s two-out single in the third.

There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

