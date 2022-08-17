Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics Wednesday

Oakland Athletics (42-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Texas has a 26-33 record in home games and a 52-64 record overall. The Rangers have hit 139 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Oakland has a 42-75 record overall and a 25-36 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 9-20 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 1-9, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press